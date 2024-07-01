Oak Thistle LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.0% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 29.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 952,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 over the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.