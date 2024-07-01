Oak Thistle LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8,771.9% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.88. 530,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,309. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on H. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.