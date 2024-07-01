Oak Thistle LLC Sells 4,581 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timken by 43.8% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 424,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

