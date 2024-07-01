Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Mondelez International makes up about 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,767,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,231. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

