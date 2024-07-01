Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,563 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 17.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,507 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after buying an additional 229,395 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in R1 RCM by 419.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,309 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 31.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCM remained flat at $12.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.