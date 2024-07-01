Oak Thistle LLC Trims Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Veralto comprises 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.45. 1,444,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,771. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

