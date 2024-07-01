Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,318. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

