Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 334 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 493,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,070,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,826,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $39.23. 157,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $58.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ODP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ODP

ODP Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.