Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,741. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $158.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

