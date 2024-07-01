Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.41. 1,427,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,869. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

