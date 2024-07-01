Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $336.64. 1,222,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

