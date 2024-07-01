Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 129,428 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1,075.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,428 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in CSX by 120.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 24,490 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 340.0% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 3.3% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,927,074. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.