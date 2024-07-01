Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 55,393 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,393 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO remained flat at $21.06 during midday trading on Monday. 180,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,746. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

