Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Avantor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 480,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Avantor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,937 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Avantor by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Avantor Stock Down 2.2 %

AVTR stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. 2,514,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.