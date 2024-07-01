OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Bank of America raised shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPENLANE

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 277.0% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,529,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OPENLANE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 120,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in OPENLANE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,775,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.