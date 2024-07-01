Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Announces $0.40 Semi-Annual Dividend

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Opera has a dividend payout ratio of 84.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Opera to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Opera stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Opera has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Opera will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

