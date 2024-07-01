Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $4.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVID. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

