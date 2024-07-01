P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Down 17.2% in June

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTSI shares. Stephens reduced their price target on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Up 8.6 %

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 127,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,057. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $377.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.14.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $182.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

