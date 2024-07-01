PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum upgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.90.

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.7 %

PD stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $6,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $4,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PagerDuty by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

