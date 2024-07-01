Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $688,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paramount Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,204,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -12.07%.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

