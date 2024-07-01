Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -12.07%.
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
