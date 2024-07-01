Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 1,205 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 176.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 3,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 27,811 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 1,368,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,124,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.08. 1,052,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $45.37.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

