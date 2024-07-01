Park Place Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 440,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,924,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,920,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 205,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 830.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.64. 7,889,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,112,027. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

