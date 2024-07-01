Park Place Capital Corp Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,849 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,038. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

