Park Place Capital Corp Has $143,000 Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 2,179.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Magna International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Magna International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Magna International by 576.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

