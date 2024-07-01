Park Place Capital Corp Has $647,000 Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ARES shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,544,846 shares of company stock valued at $209,247,962 in the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.19. 1,687,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,976. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.