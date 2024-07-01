Park Place Capital Corp Has $780,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.9 %

Enbridge stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.