Park Place Capital Corp Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,478,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,224,000 after buying an additional 532,034 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,343,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $548.41. 3,906,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.89 and a 200 day moving average of $510.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

