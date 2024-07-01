Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after purchasing an additional 935,430 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,528,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.64. 1,319,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $87.91 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

