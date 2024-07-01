Park Place Capital Corp Sells 273 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 217.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

Eaton stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.19. 1,925,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

