Park Place Capital Corp Sells 3,368 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,511,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,558,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,714,000 after purchasing an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $19,955,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,918. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

