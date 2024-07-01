Park Place Capital Corp Sells 348 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $782.27. The company had a trading volume of 523,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $779.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

