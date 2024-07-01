Park Place Capital Corp Sells 35 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 10.0% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $273,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Saia by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Saia by 24.6% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $471.47. 279,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,078. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.23 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.65.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.00.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

