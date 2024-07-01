Park Place Capital Corp Sells 698 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.97. 1,501,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.