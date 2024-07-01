Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,629,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,245,000 after purchasing an additional 317,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 168,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,785,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,383,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,808 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
CCEP traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 869,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,181. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.