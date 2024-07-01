ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) & BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Critical Contrast

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ParkerVision and BlackSky Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $25.00 million 0.43 $9.52 million ($0.06) -2.00 BlackSky Technology $94.49 million 1.66 -$53.86 million ($0.38) -2.82

ParkerVision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ParkerVision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.3% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of ParkerVision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ParkerVision and BlackSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackSky Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

BlackSky Technology has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 145.33%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than ParkerVision.

Volatility and Risk

ParkerVision has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision N/A -25.29% -99.40% BlackSky Technology -52.24% -82.02% -33.33%

Summary

ParkerVision beats BlackSky Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParkerVision

(Get Free Report)

ParkerVision, Inc. designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Spectra software platform processes a range of observations from its satellite constellation and various external data sources, including imaging, radar and radio frequency satellites, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices, internet-enabled narrative sources, and a variety of geotemporal data feeds. It offers a range of services related to object, change and anomaly detection, site monitoring, and enhanced analytics, which helps to detect key pattern of life changes in critical locations, including strategic locations and infrastructure comprising ports, airports, and construction sites; retail activity; commodities stockpiles; and other sites that contain critical commodities and supply chain inventory. In addition, the company develops and delivers satellites and payload systems; and provides professional and engineering services. Its products and services are used in national security, supply chain intelligence, crisis management, critical infrastructure monitoring, economic intelligence, and other applications. BlackSky Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.