Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in June

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 864,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

PMETF remained flat at C$3.74 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.70. Patriot Battery Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.59 and a twelve month high of C$12.35.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

