PAX Gold (PAXG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.07 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $626.74 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $2,311.17 or 0.03639582 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 185,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
