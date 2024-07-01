Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PAYX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

