Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Pershing Square Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,579. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.1456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

