Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.90 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.80.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

