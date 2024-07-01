Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s current price.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 122,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 7,778 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $175,938.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $28,300.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,296.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 7,778 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $175,938.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,359 shares of company stock worth $1,141,645. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

