Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

PDM opened at $7.25 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $898.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

