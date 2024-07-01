Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PBNK remained flat at $16.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. Pinnacle Bank has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

Pinnacle Bank Company Profile

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services.

