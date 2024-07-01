Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

