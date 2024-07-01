PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Update

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 463,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,397. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,024,000 after acquiring an additional 599,211 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $8,320,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,399,000 after buying an additional 40,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

