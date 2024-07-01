PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & GBS (NYSE:GBS) Head to Head Comparison

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

GBS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GBS alerts:

Profitability

This table compares GBS and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% PolyPid N/A -572.69% -110.25%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GBS and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.

PolyPid has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 225.58%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than GBS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GBS and PolyPid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 16.01 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -0.85 PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($12.64) -0.34

GBS has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GBS beats PolyPid on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBS

(Get Free Report)

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.