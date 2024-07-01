Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (PSTVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.58 on August 22nd

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5788 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Postal Savings Bank of China Trading Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS PSTVY opened at $11.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Postal Savings Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.64.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
