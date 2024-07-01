Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Prada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSF remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Monday. 2,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

