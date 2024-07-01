Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Prada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSF remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Monday. 2,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.
About Prada
