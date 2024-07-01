Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.19. 30,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,133. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.