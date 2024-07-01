Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $129.54 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Prom has a total market cap of $129.54 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $7.10 or 0.00011275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,895.96 or 0.99910494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012527 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00075675 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.49863358 USD and is up 9.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $3,275,793.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

